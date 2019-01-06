× Pennsylvania man dies in fatal crash on I-83

MARYLAND — Maryland State Police is investigating a crash that killed a Pennsylvania man along Interstate 83, Saturday night.

Police say that, just before midnight, they responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-83 northbound. The crash caused a traffic to stop on the road. Police say a second crash happened further down I-83 northbound.

One person died as a result of the second crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an SUV heading northbound crashed into the back of a tractor trailer and became trapped.

They say fire and EMS had to extricate the driver from the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene according to Maryland State Police.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the SUV driver.

I-83 was closed for more than four hours while authorities investigated the scene.

The driver involved in the single-vehicle crash that initially stopped traffic was ejected from the car. The driver was taken to Hanover Hospital. He is expected to survive, according to Maryland State Police.

Police are investigating both incidents.