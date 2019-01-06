Three dead in Dauphin County murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“How can they confirm three people dead? We stay in the apartment building but we don’t know nothing,” said Bawi Theng, who lives on South Union Street in Middletown.

Theng says he’s feeling scared, after watching from his apartment window as police pulled three dead bodies from his apartment building.

“I don’t hear anything, any noise. Last night the police come in, they called every door,” said Theng.

Middletown Borough Police discovered multiple fatalities after being called to a welfare check around 10 o'clock saturday night.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo confirms the incident was a murder-suicide.

He says a male and female were shot, and the gunman then turned the gun on himself.

Chardo would not comment on the relationship between the three, but did say they all lived in the apartment together, and no one else was home at the time.

“I really…I really can’t believe that,” said Theng.

And even though police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, Theng still says the incident has him uneasy.

“I’m feeling not good, because I’m an Asian Refugee. I came to the United States. I’m really scared. I have kids, I have family," said Theng.

More details are expected in the coming days from police and the Dauphin County Coroner.