× 85-year-old Mechanicsburg man charged in October 2018 accident that killed female motorcyclist

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Police have charged an 85-year-old Hampden Township man with vehicle by homicide after they say he caused a crash that killed a female motorcyclist in October 2018 in Lower Allen Township.

Court documents show Lane Herbert Creasman is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter, and several traffic violations in the incident, which occurred Oct. 22 on the 5000 block of Simpson Ferry Road.

According to police, Creasman stopped a stop sign on Hann Way, shortly after 7 p.m. He allegedly attempted to make a left turn onto Simpson Ferry Road when a motorcycle driven by a woman, later identified as Molly Coulson, 42, of Lemoyne, struck Creasman’s vehicle on the driver’s side.

Coulson, who appeared to be unresponsive at the scene, according to police, was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Creasman allegedly told police the woman was “flying” down the road and that he “did not see her coming,” according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

But a police investigation of the crash determined Coulson was “traveling at a speed that was prudent for the roadway at the time,” and that Creasman’s failure to yield the right of way to her prior to the crash was what caused the accident and the resulting death.