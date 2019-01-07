× Diamond ring lost in Columbia, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — A diamond ring has been lost in Columbia, according to police.

Just before 9:50 a.m. on December 26, police were contacted about a lost diamond ring and wedding band. The reporting party believed the rings were lost in the area of the 900 block of Lancaster Avenue, police say.

Later, the reporting party told police that the wedding band had been found in a store in the area but the diamond ring has not been found, police add.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the diamond ring should contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.