Body found on front lawn in residential York County neighborhood

Neighbors are rattled…

“This kind of thing doesn’t happen in our neighborhood. At all, at all,” said Melia Summa.

After a dead body was found in the front yard of a home on Oriole Circle in Chanceford Township home just before midnight.

"As far as I know, the people I’ve spoken to, no one heard anything. It’s kind of just this weird, random, here it is. Something awful has happened,” said Summa.

A release from the York County Coroner named the victim as 20 year-old Stefen Simmons.

It also says he died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Court records show Simmons was released from jail on Friday, after being locked up for just under a year for receiving stolen property.

State police would not comment on Simmons’ criminal history.

They say they are looking at all factors to try and figure out what happened.

"We started an investigation, that investigation is ongoing. We are still actively investigating that. And we are working on getting that investigation wrapped up,” said Trooper James Spencer with the Pennsylvania State Police.

Trooper Spencer would also not comment on any possible suspects, but he did say the owners of the home of the property where the body was found were the ones who notified police.

Neighbors tell us they didn’t hear anything suspicious, and they say they think the body was dumped there.

They say while something like this is shocking, they still feel safe living there.

"Our neighborhood is very safe, and everybody kind of watches out for each other. And the police, any time there’s ever been a minor incident, they’re here quickly. So that part, I’m not concerned about. I just feel bad for the families who this affects them,” said Summa.

Trooper Spencer tells us more information about what happened should be available in the coming days.

He reminds the public that this is an isolated incident, and the community is not at risk.