Cloudy and cold Monday, with icy spots possible tonight before a transition to rain showers

COLD/DRY MONDAY, A BIT ICY: The next storm system quickly thickens clouds across the region on Monday, and it’s a cold one throughout Central PA. Temperatures begin the 20s to near 30s degrees during the morning with increasing clouds. They don’t get much higher through the rest of the day under overcast skies. Readings are in the lower to middle 30s. The entire day is dry, but precipitation finally makes it into the region during the night. Temperatures near or slightly below freezing north and west brings the potential for some pockets of freezing rain at the onset. Eventually temperatures creep above freezing, making for some chilly showers before they end around daybreak. Overnight lows gradually climb through the 30s. Tuesday is drier and a bit breezy. It’s also briefly milder, with temperatures in the 40s, perhaps a few spots touching 50 degrees. Another round of showers likely pushes through during the evening hours Tuesday before colder air comes rushing back into the region.

COLD & BREEZY MIDWEEK: Seasonably cold air returns to the region for the middle of the week. Wednesday is gusty, partly sunny, and cold. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 30s, with wind chill values in the 20s. Some lake effect flurries are possible. It’s a bit colder Thursday with partly sunny skies. It’s still a bit breezy, with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Wind chill values remain in the 20s. Friday brings more sunshine, but the cold remains. Temperatures don’t change much, and the winds ease a bit.

WINTRY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The appropriate wintry feel remains for the weekend, and we’re even tracking the possibility for some flakes. Temperatures remain quite cold Saturday with the chance for some snow showers. Temperatures are in the lower 30s. Sunday we’re eying the chance for some snow showers or flurries as well as a coastal system develops south of the region. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 30s.

