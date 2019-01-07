× Columbia police searching for suspected package thief

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — Police in Columbia are searching for a suspected package thief.

According to Columbia Borough Police, the theft was reported on Dec. 20. The victim, a resident of the 400 block of Locust Street, reported that the package was taken sometime after it was delivered, at about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.

The package was worth an estimated $700, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.