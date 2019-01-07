× Woman taken to hospital after crash into home in Conewago Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (10:00 a.m.): A woman was transported to the hospital after a crash into a home.

According to officials, the woman is believed to have underwent a medical event and traveled across the lawn and into the garage.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the crash.

The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.

PREVIOUSLY: Crews are on the scene of a crash into a home.

Northern York Regional Police tweeted that a minor injury was suffered after a crash into a home in the 600 block on Andersontown Rd. in Conewago Township.

FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Conewago Twp: Minor Injury Crash into a structure 600 Blk of Andersontown Rd. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/5NK90qRppd — NYCRPD (@NYCRPD) January 7, 2019