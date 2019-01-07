× Cumberland County woman accused of trying to use bottle of drug-free urine to pass drug test

CARLISLE — A 25-year-old Camp Hill woman is facing criminal charges after State Police say she attempted to smuggle in a bottle of drug-free urine in order to pass a court-mandated drug test.

Stephanie Shaw is charged with furnishing drug-free urine in the incident, which occurred Dec. 18.

According to police, Shaw was found with the bottle in her possession while taking a drug test at the Cumberland County Courthouse.