× Fight breaks out at Harrisburg Walmart; 6 people charged with disorderly conduct

HARRISBURG — Six people are facing disorderly conduct charges after a fight that occurred at a Walmart store on Grayson Road in Harrisburg Saturday afternoon.

Swatara Township Police were dispatched to the store at 3:27 p.m. for the report of a fight. Upon arrival, police found three of the participants in the store and three others in the parking lot. Officers reviewed surveillance footage from the store, questioned everyone involved, and spoke to several witnesses at the scene.

Police say the fight was between two groups of three people, and began with a dispute between two people.

Two people involved suffered minor injuries, but declined treatment from EMS, police say.

Four of the six people involved in the fight were banned from Walmart property, according to police.

Those charged with disorderly conduct were:

Keisia Alston, 55, of Emily Drive, Harrisburg

Tylar Rainey, 27, of Emily Drive, Harrisburg

A 17-year-old juvenile

Toneya Humes, 38, of Buckthorn Street, Harrisburg

Taja Humes, 20, of Buckthorn Street, Harrisburg

Isaiah Allen, 22, of N. 5th Street, Harrisburg

Several bystanders took cell phone video of the incident and posted it to social media.

Police are asking anyone with information relative to this incident, including videos recorded with cell phones, to contact themat 717-564-2550.