Golden Globes: The winners list

The 76th Golden Globe Awards took place Sunday night.

The full list of film and television nominees follows with winners indicated in bold with an asterisk.

Movies

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Black Panther”

“BlackKklansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” *WINNER

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book” *WINNER

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close (“The Wife”) *WINNER

Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”)

Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”)

Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Rosamund Pike (“A Private War”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)

Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”)

Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) *WINNER

John David Washington (“BlackKklansman”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) *WINNER

Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”)

Charlize Theron (“Tully”)

Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”)

Best Director

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”) *WINNER

Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”)

Spike Lee (“BlackKklansman”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale (“Vice”) *WINNER

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Vigo Mortensen (“Green Book”)

Robert Redford (“The Old Man and the Gun”)

John C. Reilly (“Stan and Ollie”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams (“Vice”)

Claire Foy (“First Man”)

Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) *WINNER

Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)

Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”) *WINNER

Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”)

Adam Driver (“BlackKklansman”)

Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Sam Rockwell (“Vice”)

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami (“A Quiet Place”)

Alexandre Desplat (“Isle of Dogs”)

Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther”)

Justin Hurwitz (“First Man”) *WINNER

Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)

“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin'”)

“Requiem for a Private War” (“A Private War”)

“Revelation” (“Boy Erased”)

“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”) *WINNER

Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture

Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (“Green Book”) *WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma” *WINNER

“Shoplifters”

Best Animated Film

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” *WINNER

TV

Best TV series – Drama

“The Americans” *WINNER

“Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) *WINNER

Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Stephan James (“Homecoming”)

Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”) *WINNER

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

“Barry”

“The Good Place”

“Kidding”

“The Kominsky Method” *WINNER

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America?”)

Jim Carrey (“Kidding”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) *WINNER

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”)

Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”)

Alison Brie (“GLOW”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) *WINNER

Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”)

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” *WINNER

“Dirty John”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Sharp Objects”

“A Very English Scandal”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)

Daniel Bruhl (“The Alienist”)

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”) *WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”) *WINNER

Connie Britton (“Dirty John”)

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”) *WINNER

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”) *WINNER

Penélope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)