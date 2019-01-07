× Lebanon County Drug Task Force arrests two women accused of dealing methamphetamine, other offenses

LEBANON — The Lebanon County Drug Task Force announced the arrest of two women suspected of possessing and/or using controlled substances.

Jody Lyn Worm, 58, of Palmyra Lebanon County, and Amy Marie Downer, 43, of Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, are accused of selling methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in the area of 12th and Maple Street in Lebanon on Saturday.

Police say they found a knotted sandwich baggie containing approximately six grams of suspected methamphetamine, a bag containing a small amount of marijuana, a bag containing five tables of Alprazolam, drug packaging, and drug paraphernalia inside Worm’s vehicle.

Dower was found to be in possession of 43 bags of suspect heroin, police say.

Worm is charged with possession with intent to deliver, delivery and possession of methamphetamine, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of Alprazolam, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, and criminal conspiracy. She also had an outstanding bench warrant for fines and costs from Lebanon County, police say. She was processed and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge John Ditzler. Bail was set at $50,000.

Dower is charged with criminal conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, criminal use of a communication facility, and possession of heroin. She was also wanted for a probation violation from Schuylkill County, police say. She was ordered held on $25,000 bail.