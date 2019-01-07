× Man accused of assaulting son’s friend at Spring Grove residence

YORK COUNTY — A Spring Grove man was arrested Monday after he allegedly kicked in the door of a home and assaulted an individual inside.

Kevin Jackson, 43, faces charges of burglary, criminal trespass and simple assault in connection with the incident.

Police were called to a home on South Water Street around 12:44 a.m. Monday for a report of a man who just kicked in the door of the residence. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who alleged Jackson beat him up.

The victim told police his friend — Jackson’s 18-year-old son — got off work and came over his house with food. As Jackson’s son was about to leave, he advised the victim that his father was outside, the criminal complaint says. Jackson reportedly doesn’t care for the victim and didn’t want his son there, the criminal complaint states.

According to the criminal complaint, Jackson’s son ran out the back door as he didn’t want him to see him there. At that point, Jackson came to the door and asked if his son was there, in which the victim told Jackson he had just left. Jackson then allegedly forced the door open after the victim demanded he leave and kicked the door with such force that the door knob made a hole in the drywall, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told Jackson to leave several more times before he forced his way in and told him to get his son — the victim then wen to look and see if his friend was still there. Jackson followed the victim inside and allegedly threatened him before he grabbed his neck and punched him in the face. Jackson then allegedly threw the victim into a wall before leaving.

Police met with and spoke to Jackson at his home. Jackson told police he smacked the victim and him coming to the victim’s house in the first place stemmed from his son taking his vehicle.