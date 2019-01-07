× Man facing charges after stealing gun, attempting to flee from police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after stealing a gun, going to a victim’s home who had filed a PFA against him, and attempting to hide from police.

Kevin Reyes-Molina, 28, is facing burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal mischief among other related charges.

On January 4 around 10:00 p.m., police responded to a home in the 100 block of N. Reservoir Street in Lancaster for a reported burglary.

The victim told police that a lock box containing a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a cell phone, a pocket knife and an E-Cigarette unit had been stolen from inside the home.

Upon returning home, the victim found that a 2nd floor balcony window had been forced open, and the items had been stolen.

The victim also found a set of discarded clothing that he knew belonged to a family member, later identified as Reyes-Molina.

Around 3:45 a.m. on January 5, police responded to a home in the 400 block of S. Queen St. for a report of a violation of a Protection From Abuse order.

The victim told police that Reyes-Molina had sent her a message through social media that indicated that he was in the area of the victim’s home.

While searching the area, Reyes-Molina was located in an alley and had been observed jumping a fence in an attempt to hide from officers.

When he was taken into custody, Reyes-Molina was found to be in possession of the stolen .40 caliber handgun from the previous burglary.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.