Pirates add David Eckstein, Jeff Banister to front office

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates are adding a pair of former Major League players to its front office staff.

The team announced over the weekend that it has added former infielder David Eckstein and former pitcher and Pittsburgh Pirate, Jeff Banister, to its front office.

Eckstein, 43, finished his playing career in 2010, and has spent time coaching since. This will be his first front office job, and Pirates’ general manager Neal Huntington has been quoted saying that Eckstein will serve as an asset at both the Major and Minor league levels.

During his playing days, Eckstein was a .280 hitter and known as a gritty player.

Banister, 54, was the Texas Rangers’ manager from 2014-2018, and is set to be a special assistant with the Pirates.

He is a possible future manager candidate for Pittsburgh, if Clint Hurdle’s run ends in the near future.