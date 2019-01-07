× Police identify man who leaped off Harvey Taylor Bridge early Saturday morning

HARRISBURG — Police have identified the man they say jumped into the Susquehanna River from the Harvey Taylor Bridge Saturday morning.

Harrisburg Police believe the man is Sean Walton, 37. They say Walton has been diagnosed with a mental health condition and has made threats of suicide in the past.

Police say they were dispatched to the Harvey Taylor Bridge at 1 a.m. Saturday for the report of a male who may have been involved in an accident earlier on 3rd and Forster streets. The man fled when officers arrived, police say.

Police say the man had suffered some type of head injury. After fleeing from the officers, police say, the man went to the bridge wall and jumped over. Officers heard the man strike the water, but did not see him after that.

The Harrisburg Fire Department and River Rescue were summoned, and began a search for the man. The search continued on Saturday and Sunday but the man could not be found, police say.