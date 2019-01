× Police: Man wanted for attempted murder in Baltimore City apprehended in Spring Grove

YORK COUNTY — A man wanted for attempted first-degree murder in Baltimore City was apprehended in Spring Grove, police say.

Anthony “Doo-Doo Butt” Ward, 21, was taken into custody in the 400 block of North Pine Avenue on December 26, according to police.

The charge stems from Ward’s alleged involvement in a road rage-style shooting.