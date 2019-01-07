× Police: Man with communicable disease spits in officer’s face during public drunkenness arrest

CARLISLE — A 46-year-old Cumberland County man is facing several charges after police say he spat in an officer’s face after telling police he had a communicable disease.

Carlton Lamar King is charged with aggravated assault by prisoner, aggravated harassment by prisoner, simple assault, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct in the incident, which occurred Friday night in Carlisle.

According to Carlisle Police, officers encountered King at the intersection of South Pitt Street and West High Street while responding to a report of suspicious activity at 10:18 p.m.

Police at the scene met King, whom they say was “manifestly under the influence of alcohol.” He was taken into custody for public drunkenness, police say.

During the encounter, King told police he had contracted a communicable disease. He later spat in an officer’s face, police say.

He was transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.