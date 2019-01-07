Police seek missing Lebanon man, 2-year-old son

LEBANON — Police are looking for a Lebanon man and his 2-year-old son.

Sean Nagle, 31, and Tyten Sanchez were reported missing early Monday morning by Nagle’s girlfriend. She last saw them around 3 p.m. Sunday in the first block South 9th Street in Lebanon City, according to police. The two did not return home after leaving that location.

Police do not believe this is a parental abduction and there’s no indication Nagle has intentions to harm himself or his son.

Police say the two were seen at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday in Bethel, Berks County, just north of Lebanon County. Nagle was operating a 2001 gray Chevrolet Venture van with PA license plate HZW6794. He and his son appeared well, police add.

According to police, Nagle was also in Bethel around 9:30 a.m. Monday and in Lebanon City that same day, also.

Anyone with information should contact Lebanon City Police at 717-272-2054.