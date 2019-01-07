× Police seek wanted man in connection to October 2018 shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a shooting.

Jovar Jackson is facing criminal conspiracy, criminal attempt homicide, and aggravated assault among other related charges.

On October 16, 2018 around 7:45 p.m., police responded to the area of E. King St. and S. Lime St. in Lancaster for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a man with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

After an investigation, three suspects were identified as being involved in the shooting. Both Jamel Nesmith and Clifton Hunter were already taken into custody, but Jackson remains at large.

He was reportedly last seen in Lancaster City on January 6, 2019.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s current location is asked to contact Det. Tom Ginder at 717-735-3345 gindert@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

40.046657 -76.178374