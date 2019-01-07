× Ravens fall at home, Eagles continue on in playoffs after botched last second kick

Our area is down to one of its teams still in the playoffs.

The Baltimore Ravens, the area’s AFC representative, was unable to overcome a slow start on Sunday, and fell to the Los Angeles Chargers at home, 24-17.

QB Lamar Jackson was held under wraps for most of the game, but was able to finish the contest with 191 yards and two scores through the air.

He was also the team’s leading rusher with 54 yards on the ground.

However, it was the Chargers that were able to pull out the tough win, getting five field goals from K Michael Badgley in route.

While the Ravens are going home, the Philadelphia Eagles’ season will continue, at least for one more week.

The area’s NFC representative was able to stay alive when Chicago Bears’ K Cody Parkey had his last second field goal attempt tipped, leading the ball to hit both the upright and crossbar before falling harmlessly to the ground.

The miss secured a 16-15 win for the Eagles, and a trip to face New Orleans in the Divisional Round on Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

You can catch the game right here on FOX43.