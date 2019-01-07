× State Police investigating deadly shooting in Chanceford Township

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, York County — State Police are investigating a suspected shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Chanceford Township Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11:38 p.m. Police were dispatched to the first block of Oriole Circle for the report of a male lying the front yard of a residence. Troopers arrived at the scene and found the man, who was dead of a possible gunshot wound.

The investigation into the incident continues, police say.

Police believe it is an isolated incident, and that the community is not at risk.

No other details will be released at this time, police say.