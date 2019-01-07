Stop by the Calving Corner, and you might see a calf at the PA Farm Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Pennsylvania Farm Show is in full swing bringing in thousands of people from all over the commonwealth.

You'll find plenty of food, crafts, and animals at the largest indoor agriculture event in the nation-- but one thing you don't want to miss is the Calving Corner.

"You really get a better look at dairy cows in their natural habitat," says Project Manager, Miriam Kelly Miller.

Four baby calves were born over the weekend, and several new Moms made their way to the Calving Corner on Sunday night. As of Monday morning, Miriam mentioned one of the cows was starting to show early birthing signs.

Aside from the cows in the calving corner, you can stop by the selfie station, and don't forget to write a thank you note to a Pennsylvania Dairy Farmer. Organizers will be hand delivering the cards to the farmers after the show.