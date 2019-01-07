Take a walk through the “Mush-Room” Exhibit at the PA Farm Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Take a walk through the fun, educational, and interactive "Mush-Room" exhibit at the Pennsylvania Farm Show!

You can enter the exhibit through a giant mushroom, and as you walk through you will find several displays of the varieties of mushrooms grown. Mushroom farmers are there all week long to answer anything and everything about mushrooms.

Pennsylvania is the Mushroom capital of the world, and Jim Angelucci from Mushroom Farmers of PA says the commonwealth produces two-thirds of white mushrooms for the United States.

Farmers and organizers say a big trend right now is, mushroom blending. One foodie favorite at the farm show is the Blended Burger, or if you are vegetarian you can try the Portobello mushrooom burger.

Quick Mushroom Facts:

- Gluten Free

- Antioxidants

- Vitamin D, & B-Vitamins, Immunity Fighting

- They are low in calories, fat, sodium, Cholesterol, and Carbohydrates

You can find a variety of mushroom recipes here.