Icy mix overnight transitions to plain rain early morning Tuesday, then dry until another round of showers returns in the evening

ICY SPOTS TO PLAIN RAIN SHOWERS EARLY: After a cold day in the lower and middle 30s, temperatures hold steady under a thick blanket of clouds. Precipitation heads in late tonight. With temperatures near freezing, or slightly below freezing north and west, there is a potential for pockets of freezing rain at the onset. The threat continues until temperatures nudge above the freezing mark by daybreak. Then chilly showers are possible for the morning but most of the day is dry. Afternoon readings climb to the 40s, with a few areas touching 50 degrees. A cold front in the evening, brings the threat for another round of showers. Winds pick up behind the departing system, ushering in much colder air for several days.

BREEZY WITH COLD WIND CHILLS: Wednesday is dry and gusty, with intervals of sunshine. Expect more seasonable temperatures in the middle to upper

30s, with wind chill values in the 20s. Lake effect flurries are possible. It’s another breezy, dry day Thursday. A little more sunshine does little to warm temperatures. Highs are in the lower to middle 30s. Wind chill values are once again in the 20s. Skies are brighter Friday but does little to warm temperatures. Winds finally subside with high pressure overhead.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We are tracking the possibility for snow showers. A developing system to our southwest, brings the threat for late day and evening snow showers. Temperatures are cold in the lower 30s. Sunday, a secondary low develops along the coast keeping the snow threat around. Once again, it is quite chilly, in the lower to middle 30s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist