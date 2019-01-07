Wolf Administration to provide update on fight against Opioid Epidemic in Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- The Wolf Administration is expected to provide an update today on progress made in the fight against the Opioid Epidemic in Pennsylvania.

Officials from agencies part of the Opioid Operational Command Center will provide updates on initiatives completed in Governor Wolf’s first term.

The event will take place this morning at 11:30AM at the Opioid Disaster Declaration Command Center, PEMA located at 1310 Elmerton Avenue in Harrisburg.

A livestream of the event be be available. Click here to watch.