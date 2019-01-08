× Carlisle man dies after being struck by vehicle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man is dead after being struck by a vehicle.

On January 7 around 10:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Holly Pike in Carlisle for a reported crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Police found that a 45-year-old Carlisle man had been struck near that location by a vehicle driving southbound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the operator of the striking vehicle was stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the active investigation.