Childish Gambino, Post Malone, Phish, Cardi B, and The Lumineers highlight 2019 Bonaroo lineup

Rappers Post Malone, Childish Gambino and Cardi B, popular folkies The Lumineers and the legendary jam band Phish are among the headlining acts listed in the lineup for the 2019 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which was announced Tuesday morning.

The four-day event will be held June 13-16 on a 650-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon.

Since its first show in 2002, the music festival has featured a wide variety of artists, from Willie Nelson to Kanye West.

Phish is making its third appearance at the event and its first since 2012. In 2009, guitarist Trey Anastasio, bassist Mike Gordon, drummer Jon Fishman and keyboardist Page McConnell were joined on stage by Bruce Springsteen. In 2012, legendary country singer Kenny Rogers teamed up with them to perform a version of his hit, “The Gambler.”

This year, Phish will perform the final set of the night on Friday, just after Childish Gambino — the stage name of actor and “Solo: A Star Wars Story” co-star Donald Glover — and will play two sets to close the show on Sunday, according to the lineup schedule.

Post Malone will headline Saturday night’s lineup, along with Odesza, Hosier, The National, and Kasey Musgraves.

Another notable inclusion on the lineup is “The Grand Ole Opry,” a legendary country music radio show that first appeared at Bonnaroo last year. This year, several country artists — the names will be announced in the coming months — will headline the festival’s first night under the “Grand Ole Opry” moniker.

The entire lineup appears below: