Clemson trounces Alabama in National Championship, 44-16

CALIFORNIA– A highly anticipated match up turned into a blowout in the College Football National Championship.

Number 2 ranked Clemson knocked off top ranked Alabama by a score of 44-16.

True freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a big day, throwing for 347 yards and 3 TDs against a stout Alabama Crimson Tide defense.

Lawrence was assisted by RB Travis Etienne, who added 86 yards and 2 TDs on the ground and 1 TD through the air, and WR Justyn Ross, who had 153 receiving yards as well.

On the other side, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa threw two big interceptions that helped Clemson secure the advantage.

Tagovailoa also added 295 yards and 2 TD’s through the air, but those would be Alabama’s lone scores of the day.

This is the second national championship title for Clemson in three years, and the team is already the early favorite for next season, as Lawrence, Etienne, and Ross will all return.