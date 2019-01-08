× Coroner identifies victim in deadly pedestrian crash in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Update: The Carlisle man killed after being struck by a vehicle Monday night has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Borawski, police say.

Police note the area where Borawski was struck is a dark stretch of roadway and the victim was dressed in dark clothing.

An investigation is ongoing.

Previous: A Carlisle man is dead after being struck by a vehicle.

On January 7 around 10:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Holly Pike in Carlisle for a reported crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Police found that a 45-year-old Carlisle man had been struck near that location by a vehicle driving southbound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the operator of the striking vehicle was stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the active investigation.