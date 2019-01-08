× Got an old or unused TV in your basement? Get rid of it at the Cumberland County Recycling Center

CARLISLE — The Cumberland County Recycling Center is reminding residents that they can dispose of old televisions, computers and other electronics there on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m., and on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon.

Under Pennsylvania law, it is illegal to dispose of TVs or computer equipment in trash bins, the Recycling Center says.

“Since opening in July 2017, we have collected more than 630,000 pounds of electronic equipment for recycling, including 415,000 pounds of our most popular item, televisions,” said Justin C. Miller, coordinator of Cumberland County’s recycling programs. “If you purchased new electronics recently, instead of stashing them in basements or garages, recycle responsibly at our facility.”

In addition to televisions, computers and accessories, mobile devices, entertainment equipment, data center equipment and cable equipment are also recyclable. Due to shipping requirements, televisions must be in one piece when recycling. The Center does not accept disassembled televisions.

A fee of $0.50 per pound of electronics recycled is charged to help offset the county’s costs for collecting, packaging, loading, shipping and recycling the materials. The contracted recycler is paid $0.41 per pound of materials and the county covers its costs to operate the program with the remaining $0.09 per pound.

The Electronics Recycling Center accepts cash, credit and debit card payments; however, checks are not accepted. For those planning on recycling large amounts, please call in advance so accommodations can be made.

In order to best serve the public and control costs, the recycling center is under 24-hour video surveillance and illegal dumping regulations are enforced.

For more information about the county’s Electronics Recycling Center, visit www.ccpa.net/recycling or call 717.240.6489.