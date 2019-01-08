× Happy Birthday, Elvis! Here are some facts about The King in honor of his 84th birthday

Here’s some background information about Elvis Presley, one of the biggest-selling musical acts of all time, with more than a billion records sold worldwide.

Personal:

Birth date: January 8, 1935

January 8, 1935 Death date: August 16, 1977

August 16, 1977 Birth place: Tupelo, Mississippi

Tupelo, Mississippi Birth name: Elvis Aaron Presley

Elvis Aaron Presley Father: Vernon Presley

Vernon Presley Mother: Gladys Presley

Gladys Presley Marriage: Priscilla (Beaulieu) Presley (May 1, 1967-October 9, 1973, divorced)

Priscilla (Beaulieu) Presley (May 1, 1967-October 9, 1973, divorced) Children: Lisa Marie, February 1, 1968

Lisa Marie, February 1, 1968 Military service: US Army, 1958-1960

Other Facts:

Nominated for 14 and won three Grammy Awards and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Starred in 31 feature films and two concert documentary films.

His American sales earned him gold, platinum or multi-platinum awards for 150 different albums and singles.

During his “concert years” from 1969 to 1977, Elvis gave nearly 1,100 concert performances.

Elvis had 18 No. 1 hits in the United States from “Heartbreak Hotel” in 1956 to “Suspicious Minds” in 1969.

Elvis is the only solo performer to have been inducted into the Rock and Roll, Country, and Gospel Halls of Fame.

Col. Tom Parker, Elvis’ personal, business and financial manager, handled Elvis’ entire career from beginning to end.

Approximately 500,000 people visit Elvis’s home, Graceland, each year. Graceland was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991 and became a National Historical Landmark in 2006.

Timeline: