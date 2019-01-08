× Head of Russian Orthodox church: Smartphones could help bring the Antichrist

MOSCOW — The widespread use of smartphones could help bring humanity closer to the arrival of the Antichrist, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church told the Associated Press this week.

In an interview on Russian state television Monday, Patriarch Kirill said the church does not oppose technological progress, but it is concerned that “someone can know exactly where you are,” what your interests are, or what you’re afraid of.

Such information could be used for centralized control of the world, Kirill said.

“Control from one point is a foreshadowing of the coming of Antichrist, if we talk about the Christian view. Antichrist is the person who will be at the head of the world wide web that controls the entire human race,” he said.