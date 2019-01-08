Lancaster County woman accused of throwing knife at husband, hitting child instead

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 30-year-old East Cocalico Township woman is facing assault charges and other offenses after a Christmas Day domestic incident.

Amanda M. Clyburn, of the 100 block of North Reamstown Road, is accused of throwing a large, two-sided knife at her husband during an argument. The knife missed its intended target and struck an 8-year-old child, who sustained a laceration to the top of the head.

The child was treated at the scene by EMS, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

Clyburn is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, and one count of terroristic threats in the incident, which occurred around 10:52 a.m. on Dec. 25, according to police.

Clyburn was arraigned at Magisterial District Judge Nancy Hamill’s office and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.