Man accused of killing 25-year-old Christy Mirack in 1992 to appear in court Tuesday

LANCASTER, Pa.-- The Lancaster County District Attorney's office says Raymond Rowe the man accused of raping and killing a Lancaster County teacher in 1992, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Rowe also known as "DJ Freeze" is facing charges for the murder of 25-year-old Lancaster County school teacher Christy Mirak on December 21, 1992 at her town-home in East Lampeter Township.

After nearly 27 years of searching for her killer with almost no luck, Lancaster County Investigators say it was Rowe's DNA that helped make an arrest. Police say when Rowe left Mirack's apartment that is the one key piece of evidence he left behind.

According to law enforcement it wasn't until undercover detectives found used gum samples from Rowe and a water bottle that he used while DJing at an elementary school in May 2018-- that finally helped crack the cold case.

Police say they tested those samples from got from Rowe's gum and water bottle and they were a match for the ones found at the crime scene. Officers arrested Rowe on June 25. His trial is currently scheduled to begin in May.

The hearing is set for 10:00 a.m., officials would not explain why, they said it was for some type of hearing. You can expect more on Tuesdays court appearance on Fox 43 First at Four.