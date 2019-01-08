Olivia’s cooks up Fire Grilled Pork Chops all’s Bruschetta Kalamata

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Fire grilled Pork Chops all’s Bruschetta Kalamata
Served w toasted Nutty Basil Pesto cream sauce & served over Angie Hair Pasta .
Bruschetta Kalamata Pan Sauce
2 tbsp garlic butter
2 tbsp E.V.O.O.
1/2 cup carrots- finely diced
1/2 cup onions – finely diced
1/2 cup celery – finely diced
1 tbsp garlic – chopped
1/2 cup zucchini – shredded
3 tbsp Basil – chopped
1 cup Canned Italian Tomatoes
1/4 cup capers
Pinch kosher salt
Pinch black pepper
1/2 cup Kalamata Olives pitted & diced
Heat the E.V.O.O. In a large cast iron pan on high. Add celery, onions, carrots, & garlic. Sauté until translucent. Add the tomatoes, Basil, salt, pepper, olives, zucchini, & capers. Simmer for approx 3-4 min.
Cocktails:
Midnight delight
(All the goodies you raid the fridge for in the middle of the night, but delicious anytime!)
360 chocolate vodka
Chocolate liqueur
Vanilla vodka
Cream
Crushed Rees’s peanut butter cups
Reese’s whipped cream
Fill glass w ice. Add chocolate vodka, chocolate liqueur, vanilla vodka, & cream. Shake. Strain into martini glass and garnish w Reese’s whipped cream and crushed peanut butter cups. Cheers!
Fizzy Coco Cucumber
1800 coconut Tequila
Stoli cucumber vodka
Toasted coconut seltzer water
Fresh limes
Fresh cucumber slices
Fill glass w ice. Add lime wedges, cucumber slice, cucumber vodka, & 1800 tequila. Shake. Line serving glass w long cucumber slice. Pour mix over, & top w Seltzer. Cheers!!