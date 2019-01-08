Police searching for man who stole bag containing cash, other valuable items from cart in Weis Markets

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the above pictured man who stole a black tote bag that contained $500 worth of cash and other items.

On January 7 around 9:45 a.m., the pictured suspect entered the Weis Markets in the 1200 block of Millersville Pike in Lancaster and stole a black leather tote bag that had been left unattended inside a shopping cart.

Inside the bag was a tablet, cash and other valuable items that were reportedly worth $500.

Any person knowing the identity of the male is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.