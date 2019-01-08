× Police seek man accused of robbing two convenience stores on same night

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police in West Hempfield Township are investigating two late-December convenience store robberies they believe were committed by the same suspect.

According to West Hempfield Township Police, the pictured suspect entered a Speedway Market on the 1700 block of Columbia Avenue at about 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 21 and allegedly removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. He fled west on Columbia Avenue toward Prospect Road in a black Ford SUV, police say.

That same evening, shortly after midnight on Dec. 22, police say, the same man entered a Turkey Hill store on the 1100 block of Prospect Road, removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, and fled in a black Ford SUV. The suspect’s vehicle was described as having a grey front and rear bumper, (No fog lights), grey trim along the bottom, with grey running boards.

There was no weapon displayed by the suspect during the robberies, and there were no reported injuries.

If anyone can assist investigators with identifying the suspect(s) involved in these two robberies in West Hempfield Township they are asked to contact Detective Doug Ober or Detective Robert Bradfield of the West Hempfield Township Police Department, at 717-285-5191.