× Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster named Pro Bowl replacement for injured Antonio Brown

PITTSBURGH– One Steelers’ wideout will replace another on the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster was named to the team in the stead of injured WR Antonio Brown.

While Brown led the team with 15 receiving touchdowns and 168 targets, Smith-Schuster paced the Steelers with 111 receptions and 1,426 receiving yards.

Brown, who reportedly has a knee injury, missed the Steelers’ last regular season game due to a reported altercation with QB Ben Roethlisberger.

Since then, Brown has been rumored to be on the trade block.

The Pro Bowl will be held on Jan. 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.