Students present apps to combat the spotted lanternfly

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County -- The Department of Education and Agriculture highlighted students work to help Pennsylvania crops at the Farm Show.

Students were recognized for creating apps that would combat the spotted lanternfly. The invasive insects can damage various crops including grapes, hops and hardward.

High schools in Chester, Bucks, Montgomery and Delaware counties were chosen to create the apps because they are counties most affected by spotted lanternfly.

Seniors from a Delaware County high school created Spot-A-Fly it's an app to track lanternfly movement.

"It gets the locations from people who have seen spotted lantern flies, reports it to the Pennsylvania department of Agriculture so that they are aware of that sighting and then can work to fix the problem," said Starth Haven High School senior Olivia Reiss.

Each group will be given $500 to further develop the apps.