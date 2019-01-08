Treating the common cold for babies and toddlers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- It's cold season!

While all the buzz is around the flu, the common cold is an ailment that you is much more prevalent in our everyday life.

Of course, with the kids returning to school, and young ones highly susceptible to germs, it is important to make sure you know how to treat your child.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Dr. Sean Campbell from Wellspan Pediatric Medicine at Joppa Road in York and Shrewsbury stops by to offer more.

If you think your child needs to be seen by a doctor, at WellSpan, you can schedule an appointment online at any one of the offices here.