Unseasonably warm temperatures come to a crashing halt, plus old man winter could be making an appearance!

WINTER FINALLY ARRIVES: A few more rain showers will be likely this evening with the passing of a cold front that will drag in winters wrath. We dry out from any rain tonight and temperatures begin to take a toll down into the low 30s for overnight lows. Gusty winds pick up as well, creating frigid cold wind chills for the rest of the week. Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the mid 30s for highs Wednesday through Friday. Gusty winds keep our wind chills locked in the low 20s! Not much in the way of sunshine to join us tomorrow with overcast skies sticking around Wednesday. Strong northwesterly flow could be enough to have a few lake effect snow bands make their way into South-Central PA. Old man winter is right around the corner with even more interesting weather by this weekend!

SAY IT AIN’T SNOW: Following weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures, winter will finally make an appearance late this week. We continue to monitor the threat of a snow storm to impact the region this weekend. Models have been hinting at this solution for the past couple of days, but remain miles apart on the actual solution as far as snow totals go. Given the colder temperatures, the question of precipitation type is unanimously answered as snow. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday could be stuck below freezing all day! Models are also in pretty good agreement on timing of this system, the first flakes look to arrive by late morning/early afternoon Saturday and the last flakes look to exit by Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the cold temperatures will not be departing with the snow. Temperatures next week still look to remain in the 30s with lows possibly dropping into the teens.

Meteorologist Jessica Pash