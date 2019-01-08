Woman left toddler alone while she walked 5-year-old son to school, police allege

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — An arrest warrant for endangering the welfare of children has been issued for a West Fairview woman, according to police.

Arcee Nichole Clemens, 40, is accused of leaving her 23-month-old child alone while she walked her 5-year-old son to school on December 21. She allegedly left the toddler at a residence in the 200 block of Clay Street.

Police allege Clemens texted an individual advising that she left her child alone and stated her desire to harm herself and her children. That individual then alerted police.

It’s alleged that Clemens admitted to police that she did leave her child alone.

Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of Clemens should contact East Pennsboro Township Police at 717-732-3633 or Cumberland County Communications at 717-238-9676.