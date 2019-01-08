× York native Bruce Arians hired to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL — York native Bruce Arians’ retirement from coaching sure didn’t last long.

Arians has agreed to a new, four-year contract to take over as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

The #Bucs are signing Bruce Arians to a 4-year deal with a fifth-yaer option, source said. Among the coaches Arians hopes to finalize deals with: Harold Goodwin as Run Game Coordinator/OLine, Byron Leftwich as Pass Game Coordinator and Clyde Christianson as QB coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2019

Arians, a York High grad, retired after the 2017-18 season. He went 49-30-1 in five seasons with the Cardinals, and 9-3 during the 2012 season, when he served as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

A short time after announcing his retirement, Arians joined CBS as a studio analyst.