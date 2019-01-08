× York Revolution is looking to add new all-stars to its gameday staff ranks

YORK — The York Revolution is looking for all-stars to join its stadium staff for the upcoming season.

In a post on its website, York’s Atlantic League baseball team says it would like to begin filling its staff with workers.

The available positions cover everything from the seats to the grounds shop, the team says.

Only those who love fun — and love being around other people who love fun — need apply, the post says.

If you’re interested, go here for more details.