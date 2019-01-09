× 36th annual York St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for March 16, organizers say

YORK — The 36th annual York St. Patrick’s Day Parade is coming to town.

At a press conference Wednesday at York’s Central Market, organizers announced that the event will be held on Saturday, March 16.

About 100 groups are expected to make their way down the parade route, all hoping to win more than $2,000 in prizes.

The Grand Marshals will be the Yeaple family, who love the parade so much that when Rodney and Mary got married in 1993, they planned their wedding around the parade so that family and friends could attend it with them.