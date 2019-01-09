× AG Shapiro: Important information for students affected by closure of Education Corporation of America

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday important information for students affected by the closure of Education Corporation of America, which owned five Brightwood Career Institute locations in Pennsylvania, including Harrisburg.

“The sudden closing of Brightwood schools left many students across the Commonwealth unsure of their academic status and the investment they made in their future,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “My office has been working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Education to help students and their families get answers to questions, and get back on track to complete programs and move on with their lives.”

The Attorney General’s Office listed this information:

Students who were enrolled at Brightwood schools up until the date of their closure will receive a grade for the classes they attended, which will appear on their transcripts.

Similarly, if students were enrolled in the final class needed to complete their particular program at the time of the schools’ closures, their transcript will reflect the completion of the program.

Students may also be able to have their federal student loans discharged, and can get more information on that through the Pennsylvania Department of Education website.

Information regarding transcripts and other schools in the state that offer similar coursework or programs and federal ‘closed school’ loan discharge details can be found at the PA Department of Education website.

“We will continue to provide regular updates for students as our investigation continues and we receive more information,” Attorney General Shapiro added. “A great way to keep up with the news our office shares is to follow us on social media channels and our website.”