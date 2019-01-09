Bitter cold wind chills settle in, plus snow chances in the near future!

COLDER REST OF THE WEEK: Given the gusty winds overnight, temperatures struggled to cool down. We managed to climb into the 40s today despite cloud cover and strong wind gusts. However, wind chills have been stuck in the upper 20s and low 30s for most of the day. Heading into tomorrow, temperatures should drop into the 20s tonight and only warm into the mid 30s Thursday. Winds still remain strong into Thursday which means wind chills again will likely be stuck in the 20s for most of us. Gusty conditions relax as we head into Friday, but temperatures don’t warm all that much. Looking ahead to the weekend, we are tracking out our next winter weather system with the potential for accumulating snow.

WEEKEND SNOW CHANCES: Old man winter could finally be making an appearance this weekend with a chance for snow Saturday and into Sunday. We have been monitoring a system that looks to bring some winter weather our way this weekend. Models have been in pretty good agreement on timing so far with the first flakes moving in by late Saturday morning and continuing through Saturday night. There are some discrepancies in exactly when the last flakes exit, but at this time snow showers could continue into early Sunday afternoon. I am forecasting light, very powdery snow – given temperatures in the 20s for most of the day. This would mean higher snow ratios, but the system is rather moisture starved which would indicate snow totals on the lighter side. We will continue to monitor the situation as we get closer to the weekend.

Meteorologist Jessica Pash