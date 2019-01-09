Colder and breezy with flurries for Wednesday

COLD & BREEZY MIDWEEK: Seasonably cold air returns to the region for the middle of the week, and breezy winds add the extra cold note. Temperatures Wednesday morning continue to drop into the 30s with strong winds. There are even some lake effect flurries making it into Central PA. The rest of Wednesday is gusty, partly sunny, and cold. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 30s, with wind chill values in the 20s. Some lake effect flurries and snow showers are still possible. Temperatures turn colder tonight, with lows falling into the 20s. The winds don’t completely settle either, so expect wind chill to be a factor. It feels like the teens to near 20 degrees. It’s a bit colder Thursday with partly sunny skies. It’s still breezy, with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Wind chill values remain in the 20s. Friday brings more sunshine, but the cold remains. Temperatures don’t change much, and the winds ease a bit. Readings remain in the 30s.

WINTRY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The appropriate wintry feel stays for the weekend, and we’re even tracking the possibility for some snow. Temperatures remain quite cold Saturday with the chance for some snow showers. Temperatures are in the lower 30s. Saturday night into Sunday we’re eying the chance for some snow showers or steady snow as a coastal system develops south of the region. Temperatures reach the upper 20s to lower 30s. It’s too early to get into specifics, as there is still lots of disagreement amongst the models, but we’ve got our eye on it!

NEXT WEEK: It’s not as cold to start next week, but a seasonable cold is in place. Monday is drier with partly cloudy skies. It’s breezy, with temperatures in the middle 30s. Wind chills feel like the middle 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday is a bit less cold with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Wednesday!