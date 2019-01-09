Encore, Encore Event at the West Shore Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CUMBERLAND,Pa--- This morning FOX43's talked with members of the Friends of the West Shore Theatre about their event to raise money for the theatre. The Encore, Encore event is January 10 from 6pm to 8pm and is open to the public.

The public is invited to stroll around the theatre, including the projection room, while chatting with friends about plans to update and revitalize the theatre. a rendering of the planned changes will be available to review.

A movie from a by-gone era will be shown, light refreshments, vintage candy from the 1940’s, and of course, popcorn. a video will be made at the event of personal testimonials of those that have a personal special memory of the theatre. tickets are $25.00 per person and can be purchased in advance at http://www.friendsofthewestshoretheatre.com. Children under 12 are free.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video